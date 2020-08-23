MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a series of fires in Novato, according to the Marin County Fire Department.
The fires are in the area just above Indian Valley College.
Fire officials previously stated they were responding to one wildfire near the College of Marin Indian Valley Campus.
The fire is not on campus.
No evacuations are underway at this time.
Officials advise the public to avoid the area.
Check back for updates
Latest News Headlines:
- Firefighters respond to series of fires near Indian Valley Campus in Novato
- White House approves disaster relief to assist California with wildfire response
- Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza
- Woodward Fire in Marin County grows to nearly 2,700 acres, 5% contained
- In just a week, wildfires burn 1 million acres in California