Firefighters respond to series of fires near Indian Valley Campus in Novato

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a series of fires in Novato, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

The fires are in the area just above Indian Valley College.

Fire officials previously stated they were responding to one wildfire near the College of Marin Indian Valley Campus.

The fire is not on campus.

No evacuations are underway at this time.

We are currently responding to a series of fires in the area above Indian Valley College in Novato. No evacuations at this time. AVOID THE AREA. #novato — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 23, 2020

Crews are responding to a wildfire near the @CollegeofMarin Indian Valley Campus, South of #Novato. Fire is not on campus. Will provide more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/0h5yYUmPpk — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 23, 2020

Officials advise the public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates

Latest News Headlines: