Firefighters respond to series of fires near Indian Valley Campus in Novato

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a series of fires in Novato, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

The fires are in the area just above Indian Valley College.

Fire officials previously stated they were responding to one wildfire near the College of Marin Indian Valley Campus.

The fire is not on campus.

No evacuations are underway at this time.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area.

