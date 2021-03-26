San Rafael crews extinguish electrical fire at downtown apartment building

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — Firefighters on Friday morning quickly extinguished an electrical fire at a three-story apartment complex near downtown San Rafael.

Flames and light smoke were seen after the one-alarm blaze was reported about 7:40 a.m. in the garage of a building near Fourth and H streets, fire officials said.

Electrical wiring in a concrete wall of the structure’s garage caught fire and the blaze was isolated to that area, according to the San Rafael Fire Department.

Electrical service was down for the building and PG&E crews were at the scene, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

