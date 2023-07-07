(KRON) — Multiple fire agencies are responding to a grass fire in Brisbane on Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Units with North County Fire Authority and Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz are on the scene.

PG&E and Cal Fire images from the scene show what looks like an acre or two of charred vegetation. The burn area appears to be surrounded by trees with dense rows of homes not too far away.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.