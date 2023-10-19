(KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a second-alarm structure fire Thursday morning in the Horace Mann neighborhood, fire officials said.

Firefighters are at the scene on the 100 block of North 4th Street, which is northwest of San Jose City Hall. An abandoned residential building in flames called for a second-alarm response, SJFD said.

Area roads are closed near the fire, according to SJFD, and officials ask the public to use caution around personnel and equipment.

