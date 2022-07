(KRON) — Units from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and other local agencies are responding to a brush fire near Highway 37 and Arnold Drive in Lakeview, according to a tweet from the agency. The fire has grown to 50 acres and is 0 percent contained.

People traveling in the area are advised to use caution. No evacuations have been issued at this time.

The incident has been dubbed the Point Fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON 4 for updates.