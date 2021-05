SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) – UPDATE: The fire has been contained at an acre and crews are mopping up.

Firefighters are responding to a half-acre fire on Andrade Road.

The fire is burning near I-680 at a slow rate of speed.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire on Andrade Road near I-680. Fire is 1/2 acre with a slow rate of spread. #AndradeFire @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/V0Xbq7c2CY — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 5, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.