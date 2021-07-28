Firefighters work to contain structure fire in San Lorenzo

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are working to contain a second alarm structure fire on the 16500 block of Worthley Drive in San Lorenzo.

Heavy and black smoke have been reported.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

