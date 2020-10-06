Firefighters working Glass Fire evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure

A firefighter carries a hose while battling the Glass Fire in a Calistoga, Calif., vineyard on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(BCN) – Sixteen firefighters working to contain the Glass Fire were involved in a possible carbon monoxide exposure incident away from the fire line Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Santa Rosa fire crews and medical staff evaluated the firefighters, with one requiring transport to a hospital for further evaluation and the rest released back to fight the fire.

Cal Fire officials did not immediately release more information about what caused the carbon monoxide exposure or where it occurred.

