Firework explosion blows 3 windows out of house in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A firework explosion blew three windows out of a house in San Francisco Friday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The firework, described as being larger than an M-80, was set off in a drainpipe. The windows were blown out, but no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at 197 Edinburgh St. in San Francisco.

No additional details have been made available at this time.

Check back for updates

Latest News Headlines: