(KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a fireworks buyback event Sunday ahead of Fourth of July.

The event will be held at the North Fair Oaks Library on Middle Field Road in Redwood City. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can drop off their unused or unwanted fireworks, no questions asked, and get up to $75 in cash.

All fireworks are illegal in unincorporated San Mateo County and county and state parks. Individuals caught using fireworks can face a fine of $2,000.