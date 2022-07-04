(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires.

The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. Another six of the fires may have been caused by fireworks.

Con Fire has responded to 11 fires in the 9 o'clock hour including 3 known to have been caused by fireworks and another 6 where they could not be ruled out. Con Fire currently on-scene nine simultaneous fires. Report all fires immediately to 911. #cccsafe4th pic.twitter.com/Gnf8hrEhv7 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2022

In the week leading up to the Fourth of July, local fire departments warned of the danger of fireworks. The City of Rohnert Park made fireworks illegal due to the potential dangers of using them in drought conditions.

Elsewhere in the country, fire agencies have been kept busy. In Fort Worth, Texas, the fire department reported grass fires every few minutes and FOX4 News reported that the city’s fireworks show ended early due to a grass fire.