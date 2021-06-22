Fireworks caused 10-acre wildfire & evacuations in Vallejo, officials say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire that burned through 10 acres in Vallejo, including neighborhoods, was likely sparked from fireworks, fire officials said.

The Swanzy Fire caused evacuations on Monday night and damaged at least eight homes, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

It’s a reminder that during the California drought, people should be wary of how their actions can potentially cause the next major wildfire – especially as the Fourth of July approaches.

Cal Fire says to never use fireworks near dry grass or other flammable materials. The agency also advises not to light more than one firework at a time, and be ready with a bucket of water and a hose nearby in case of an emergency.

People also need to pay attention to local laws regarding using fireworks. In Vallejo for example, fireworks are illegal.

The fines for using fireworks in Vallejo are:

$250 for a first violation

$500 for a second violation (within 12 months of the previous violation)

$750 for a third violation (within 12 months of the previous violation)

“Fireworks are dangerous and have caused many fires, costly property damage and severe injury. Fireworks are also frightening to many pets and wildlife with the peak loss of pets during the year occurring on the 4th of July. Fireworks are also toxic pollutants both to air and water,” the city says.

Solano County and counties surrounding it are considered to be under exceptional drought, which is the worst designation, per the U.S. Drought Monitor.