Fireworks countdown: Bay Area celebrates Fourth of July

(KRON) — The Bay Area celebrates America’s 245th birthday.

KRON4 is counting down to 4th of July fireworks shows taking place across the Bay Area.

San Francisco

As we get closer to the San Francisco’s firework show more people are headed out to the embarcadero to watch.

It looked more like life pre-pandemic.

This is one of the first major holidays since California re-opened on June 15.

KRON4 spoke to some of the group that puts on this firework show who because of the pandemic, they didn’t know if the fireworks would be happening tonight.

Usually they start precreation’s in March. This year they didn’t get the green light until mid-May.

But they say their all ready for the big show.

Sunday”s fireworks show will be a big one — there are two barges filled with fireworks. About a thousand on each of them.

Those fireworks will be going off around 9:30 p.m. at Pier 39.

If you can’t make it, KRON4 will be broadcasting the show.

Concord

Pyrotechnicians are staged at the Concord Pavilion back for the annual July 4th fireworks show.

Last year’s gathering was cancelled because of COVID of course.

In year’s past, usually everyone gathers on the lawn, with live music and food vendors.

This year it’s going to look different.

People will be watching the fireworks drive-in movie theater style from their vehicles — one space apart.

Concord Mayor Tim McGallian says the event took a few months to plan.

“People are going to see an incredible fireworks show right behind me starting at 9:30 tonight,” he said. “We are using pyro spectaculars I’m sure you’ve seen them in all the big events even the one down in San Francisco that’s going off too, it’s going to be set to music and it’s going to be probably one of the best fireworks shows we’ve ever seen in Concord.”

This is a sold out show – but KRON4 will be livestreaming the fireworks during our 9 p.m. show.