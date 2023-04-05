MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – Dangerous firework explosions at an East Bay home were caught on camera. The homeowner shared the video with KRON4 and said he believes he may have been targeted for retaliation.

He said he almost caught people shooting off fireworks in his neighborhood before, and the explosions may have been their revenge. He wants the police to do something about it.

“I thought a Mack truck had hit my house or a plane crashed. It was a concussion,” said Kendall Langan.

Langan says he was sitting at his desk Sunday night when he heard the first boom just before 10 p.m. He then ran to his front door and was met with a second blast.

The explosives sent sharp pieces of plastic shrapnel into Langan’s home and all over his driveway. He says the fireworks were stored in PVC pipes, calling the act “terrorism.”

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The burn marks in his driveway are a sad reminder for Langan. He’s thankful things did not end up worse.

“This is kind of like a quiet neighborhood and a quiet community and someone knows what happened. Yes, maybe this is a prank. But it’s a serious crime,” he said.

Langan said the Moraga Police Department is investigating and that federal authorities are also involved.