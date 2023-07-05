(BCN) — Fireworks ignited two homes in Antioch early Wednesday morning. The blaze destroyed an unattached garage between the homes, also destroying several cars and damaging both homes.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said the fire in the area of West Eighth and D streets was called in by members of both households at 2:52 a.m. and quickly went to a fire alarm. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:38 a.m.

Hill said no injuries were reported. Both homes were occupied at the time of the fire, though everyone got out in time. Hill didn’t have an estimate of how many people are displaced because of the fire.

