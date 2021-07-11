Fireworks likely caused 2 Antioch homes to burn down

An Antioch woman has now been displaced from her home after a fire, and officials believe fireworks are to blame.

The house fire is one of four fires in the same neighborhood that crews in Contra Costa county battled overnight.

Three of them were smaller vegetation and property fires.

The fourth was a home — that now is covered in soot and ash.

Robin Anderson’s home near the Antioch Unified School District is inhabitable right now after it almost burned to the ground.

“They ruined my house. It ruined everything I own. It’s out in my front lawn.”

Contra Costa County fire crews initially rushed to her neighborhood around 8 p.m. for a vegetation fire.

They found a fence and dry grass in flames.

Nearby, another fence, two cars, a boat and a tree were on fire.

Though they were able to knock those fires down, less than five minutes later, they responded to the same area to put out flames on Anderson’s home..

“The house behind me, we had a fire that started on the backside of the house, that spread into the attic.”

Officials believe hot embers from one of the nearby trees blew onto Anderson’s home.

They say they found remnants of fireworks on the street..

“It doesn’t make sense. We have a drought and they’re blowing them off like it’s a game. I don’t even know.”

Anderson and her cat escaped without any injuries, but at last check she was missing her two other cats.

Anderson is receiving help from the Red Cross.

Investigators say no arrests or citations have been made.