Fireworks suspected after 4 fires break out in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four fires broke out in Contra Costa County Saturday, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

The fires were burning in Brentwood, Bay Point and Pittsburg.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fires.

All fires are under investigation but fireworks are suspected.

No injuries have been reported.

