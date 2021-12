The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Sonoma County has been confirmed Friday, according to a county health official.

The individual was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot earlier in the month.

The person also recently traveled domestically but was not two weeks out from the final shot — the time it takes for vaccine antibodies to fully develop.

Last week, the first case of the omicron variant in Santa Clara County was reported.