(KRON) — The first case of West Nile virus in a human this season has been found in a Santa Clara County resident, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The individual contracted the illness somewhere else in California, however, because the person lives in Santa Clara County, it was reported there.

The person who contracted the illness is an adult who was hospitalized but is now recovering at home, according to the Public Health Department. The department declined to release any additional details about the individual’s illness due to reasons of medical privacy.

The Santa Clara Public Health Department describes West Nile virus as a “mosquito-borne disease that causes mild to severe flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and in severe cases, neurological symptoms or even death.”

However, most people who contract the virus only experience mild symptoms and recover quickly, the department said. The risk for serious illness from West Nile virus is low for most people.

People over the age of 60 or those with certain medical conditions have a higher chance of getting sick or developing health complications as a result of the virus.

To reduce the risk of West Nile virus, the Santa Clara Public Health Department recommends draining standing water, such as flower pots.