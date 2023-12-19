(KRON) — Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in Hayward on Tuesday, the company announced in a press release. The restaurant will be located at 22263 Foothill Boulevard and be open every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Menu items, according to Chipotle, will include the “fan-favorite” Carne Asada, which will be only available for a limited time.

The Hayward Chipotle location is currently hiring. On average, there are about 25 jobs available per location, according to Chipotle.

“We are always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food and establish new local partnerships, and the Hayward area is a great fit,” said a Chipotle spokesperson. “We’re pleased with the response to our existing locations in the Bay area, and hope the community enjoys our new Hayward restaurant.”

Currently, Chipotle operates over 100 locations throughout the Bay Area.