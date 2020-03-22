First confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The first confirmed coronavirus case has been reported in Napa County on Sunday, according to health officials.

The patient is currently in isolation.

No other details have been released on the patient due to privacy reasons.

“This is Napa County’s first case and evidence that COVID-19 is in our community,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County’s Public Health Officer. “I understand this may be concerning to the community, but this is why I, and the State of California, have issued Shelter-At-Home orders to slow the spread of illness and not overwhelm the local health care system. It is imperative that the local community comply with these orders.”

