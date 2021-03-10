Alameda and Solano counties now open in red tier: What’s allowed

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County has been in the most restrictive tier for four months.

On Wednesday morning, both Alameda and Solano counties moved into the red tier, allowing restaurants to serve people indoors – perfect timing with the rain.

In the red tier, indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity.

Retail and grocery stores can expand their customers to 50% capacity.

Gyms can reopen indoors at 10% capacity, after being only allowed to have outdoor workouts under the purple tier.

Movie theaters, aquariums and zoos can reopen at 25% capacity.

Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons can continue to operate indoors as they did in the purple tier.

The state is also now allowing people who live in red tier counties to attend outdoor sports and live performances at 20% capacity starting on April 1.

Amusement parks can also open at 15% capacity.

Even with the loosened restrictions, people must still wear masks and stay distanced while inside these businesses. Anyone who feels sick should stay home and try to get tested.