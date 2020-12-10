Timeline of when rain will hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is forecasted to get its first rain in recent weeks.

December so far has been dry, and this week it’s been record-breakingly hot. Showers are coming as early as tomorrow.

It’ll be a wet weather weekend as the National Weather Service predicts rainfall starting in the North Bay on Friday, then showering into the rest of the region on Saturday.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the total rainfall estimates are expected to be light to moderate.

But after nearly a month without any rain and pervasively dry weather, the rain will be a welcome relief.

Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail through much of the day on Friday. Thereafter, rainfall looks to return to the North Bay late Friday night and down into the Bay Area early Saturday morning. Stay tuned… #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/XGgfZAx2HZ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 10, 2020

Roadways are slickest at the first drops of rain.

Stay safe on the roads by turning headlights on anytime your wipers are on, and plan to drive 5-10 mph slower than usual.