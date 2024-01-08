SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health is reporting the city’s first death caused by influenza this winter.

The patient was an adult under age 65 who was not vaccinated against the flu, health officials said. The person had preexisting medical conditions and died last week.

Respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to circulate, health officials cautioned.

SFDPH and health departments across the Bay Area recommend the following actions to stay healthy this winter:

Staying up to date on vaccinations is the best way to protect against severe disease. Everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine and one dose of this year’s updated COVID vaccine. The vaccines for COVID, flu, and RSV can be given at the same time.

If you test positive for COVID or flu, medical treatment is available. Talk to your healthcare provider about treatment options or go to covid19.ca.gov/treatment.

If you feel sick, reduce the chances of infecting someone else by testing yourself for COVID. Test right away if you have symptoms, even if they are mild.