‘First in line’: Fans back at Sonoma Raceway for Nascar event

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – Nascar is back in a big way at Sonoma Raceway.

Fans are gathering this morning for one of the largest sporting events in California since the pandemic began.

Capacity is at 33% and masks are required. Tickets are digital this year.



But in order to have fun, organizers are requiring people do a few things.

“I feel on TV you get a better view of the race itself but there’s nothing like the experience of being here in person.”

And fans are back in the stands to witness it all.

“It’s nice to see everything opening back up, and it was a long season waiting last year for things to happen on TV.”

People like Art Schaffer traveled from Chicago to Sonoma Raceway to enjoy the Toyota Save Mart 350.

“I’m so happy i want to cry.”

The race fan is masked up and prepared to experience it all with a crowd.

“I’ve been ready since it began.”

Organizers are requiring people to wear masks except when eating, practice social distancing, and tickets are digital this year.

Jim Schnedier was at the raceway before the sun was out.

“We were at the gates at 5 a.m, first in line.”

He was quick to get a shirt of the big day.

“It’s really exciting to be back in the Sonoma Raceway after such a long time, this pandemic has been really hard.”

The Sonoma Raceway is operating at 33% capacity.

Today’s event starts at 1 p.m. and is sold out,.