SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting San Francisco later this week, according to a White House press release.

Biden will arrive at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. The following day she will speak at the San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center as part of her husband’s Cancer Moonshot initiative and to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During that visit, which will be Friday at 10:15 a.m., Biden will “highlight advances in breast cancer research and programs that support breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.”

Then shortly after noon, she will attend and speak at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Women’s Lunch and Issues Conference. A location was not given. Only a print reporter will be present to represent the press.

At 3:15 p.m. she will arrive at King County International Airport in Washington State, where she will stay at least through Saturday.