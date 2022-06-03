SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It appears monkeypox has made its way to the Bay Area. The first “probable” case of monkeypox was detected in San Francisco, the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) announced in a press release Friday.

As of Friday evening, the risk to the general public is “low,” officials say. It is believed that the virus is spread through close physical contact and bodily fluids, including sex.

SF health officials said the infected individual traveled to an undisclosed location with an outbreak in cases. That person is in isolation, in good condition, and is reported to have no close contacts in the city in which they could have spread the infection to others.

The initial test results of the probable monkeypox case was done in a state lab, according to the SFDPH. They are now awaiting confirmation of the test results from the CDC.

Most of the recent cases of monkeypox globally involved men who have sex with men, health officials said. However, anyone can become infected with and spread monkeypox.

Earlier this week, Sacramento health officials announced a suspected third case of monkeypox. The first in Sacramento was detected on May 24.

About two weeks ago, UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said in an interview with KRON4 he is not “panicked” about monkeypox but is “curious.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.