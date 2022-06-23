SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County, along with the State of California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating its first probable case of monkeypox, county health officials announced in a press release Thursday afternoon. They said the infected person recently traveled internationally, but officials did not say to which country.

The individual is in isolation, and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department is following up with people who may have been in close contact with the person, officials said. No other details about the individual were released due to reasons of medical privacy.

Symptoms of monkeypox include distinctive rashes and sores that look like blisters or pimples. Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox does not spread easily through the air but rather by high-risk behavior like sexual intercourse with multiple partners.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Health experts say monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. As of right now, the overall risk of monkeypox to the general population is low.

More information about monkeypox can be read here.