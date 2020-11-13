First rainfall of the season showering the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — After an abnormally hot fall season, the Bay Area will see its first rainfall as a cold front passes through this weekend.

The National Weather Service says the North Bay will see the heaviest of the incoming showers, with some Napa County and Solano County residents already waking up to light showers on Friday morning.

Light to moderate showers are expected later in the day throughout the Bay Area. KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the North Bay will likely see a quarter inch of rainfall or more on Friday, while the rest of the Bay Area will see closer to a tenth of an inch of rain.

A passing cold front will bring a slight chance of showers to the #BayArea today and tonight. Rainfall amounts will be greatest over the North Bay and coastal mountains. (red are burn area locations) #cawx pic.twitter.com/Fxlqt2yhf1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2020

The wet and cloudy weather will be putting a damper on outdoor dining arrangements in the Bay Area, as San Francisco bans indoor dining completely on Friday night while other counties reduce indoor capacity.

While Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be all clear of rain clouds, the showers are expected to come back Tuesday night into Wednesday.