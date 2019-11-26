Live Now
First responders rescue 2 adults, children after boat overturned in Bodega Bay

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A group of four people, including two children, were rescued Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies after being thrown from their boat in Bodega Bay.

Deputies, park rangers and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to Doran Beach around 1 p.m Monday after a boat overturned in the water.

When they arrived, deputies found the occupants of the overturned boat huddled on the beach.

Authorities say the group of two adults and two children suffered minor injuries and were cold and wet.

The sheriff’s department said the group was wearing life jackets when they were thrown into the water.

Deputies provided the group with food and money for gas after they lost their wallets and clothes when the boat overturned.

