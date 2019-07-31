First responders stage active shooter drill at San Ramon high school

SAN RAMON (KRON) — In the wake of the Gilroy mass shooting, first responders from San Ramon and other East Bay agencies took part in a drill to prepare them in case a similar incident happens in their community.

This is one of the worst case scenarios being acted out, an active shooter on the the campus of San Ramon’s California High School.

While the gunfire and panicked screams of victims seem very real, they are all being orchestrated to help San Ramon police, San Ramon Valley Fire, a multi-agency swat team and other East Bay first responders prepare for an event no one is hoping for.

The victims are volunteers.

There are also dummies left on the ground to replicate the dead.

The guns being used are modeled on what the officers carry, but shoot simulated ammunition

The high school campus was chosen for its practicality, as it’s mostly empty in the summertime and also because of the very real fact that school shootings are on the rise.

