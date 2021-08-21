First responders warn residents to be prepared as wildfires burn across CA

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As wildfires burn across the state, first responders are reminding everyone to be prepared in case of another disaster.

The Cache Fire destroyed dozens of homes in Lake County Wednesday forcing many to flee with just the clothes on their back.

Some had to leave their pets behind.

Animals were found and rescued days later.

The fast-moving fire prompted the evacuations of about 1,600 people from the towns of Clearlake and Lower Lake.

While most orders have since been lifted, this fire serves as a reminder to be prepared.

“We want people to be ready, we want people to be aware so we know that these fires come and they come fast,” Sonoma County Sheriff Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released evacuation zone maps in 2020 after back to back devastating fires since 2017.

“We’ve got a lot of positive feedback and we got some negative feedback as well they were either a little confusing or they didn’t understand how the maps worked and we took that information and created the maps now you see on SoCo emergency on the Sonoma County website,” Sgt. Valencia said.

To find your evacuation zone you type in your address or zip code or click on your town or city.

These fire proof tags help notify first responders. They are free to pick up at any county sheriff’s office stations.

“It frees up law enforcement and fire personnel to move to the next property and instead of going in there to rescue people it lets fire personnel to go and do their job,” Sgt. Valencia said.

And emergency officials are also urging residents to set up multiple alerts Nixle, text alert from the county.