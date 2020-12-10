First shipment of COVID vaccine expected next week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Pfizer vaccine could be formally approved for emergency rollout by the FDA tomorrow.

If all goes well, frontline health workers could be getting shots next week.

The state of California is expected to get 327,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The first people to get the shots — health care personnel working at hospitals and skilled nursing and assisted living facilities for the older or medically vulnerable.

The Bay Area public health departments are expecting the first batch to arrive by next Tuesday, but possibly as late as Friday.

Alameda County is expecting to receive almost 14,000 doses, Contra Costa 10,000. Both Marin and Napa counties have been slated to just under 2,000 doses apiece.

San Francisco is expecting it’s first allocation to be 12,000 shots, while San Mateo County is to get nearly 6,000. Santa Clara County is expecting to get just over 17,000, Sonoma County just under 5,000 and Solano County estimates it will get nearly 8,000 doses.

It’s a two dose vaccine, but the health departments are being told not to hold any back for second round shots, but rather to give them all to first time recipients.

On Wednesday during a committee meeting, Santa Clara County health officials said that Moderna could have their vaccine approved by the FDA a week from Thurday, which would mean close to 700,000 more doses headed for California — of which roughly 40,000 would go to Santa Clara County.

If all goes well, they said they are expecting to be getting shipments of vaccines on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future.