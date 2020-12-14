First shipment of Pfizer vaccine sent out

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — FedEx trucks rolling out the first shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s a signal of hope as coronavirus cases continue to soar in California.

The first set of vaccinations are set be administered as early as Monday.

“That’s the beginning of the end, I mean that is the way we get ourselves out of this mess.”

California is expected to get more than 300,000 vials of the vaccine which at first will primarily go to frontline health care workers and the most at-risk.

Rougly 75,000 of those will go to places across the Bay Area including UCSF.

Studies have shown the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be about 95% effective but it requires two injections.

Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF Dr. Bob Wachter says it’ll take at least a two weeks for their 12,000 health care workers to get the first round of injections.

“Health care workers were prioritized early but even within that group you have to figure out who goes first and who goes second so the ones who have the most contact with COVID patients will go first, other groups second and then we’ve also had to be thoughtful about prioritizing even within a group,” Dr. Wachter said.

Despite the positive news, Dr. Wachter says COVID cases locally continue to grow at an alarming rate and show no signs of slowing down.

The general public is advised to not let their guard down and should continue to wear masks and follow COVID-19 health guidelines.

Widespread distribution of the vaccine can take months.

“There’s nothing about the vaccine being approved or there’s nothing about health care workers getting it that will protect you if you haven’t gotten it.”