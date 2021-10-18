First Vietnamese-American service center in U.S. to open in San Jose

The Vietnamese-American Service Center in San Jose is scheduled for a soft opening on Nov. 22. It is the country’s first service center for the Vietnamese community. (Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The U.S.’s first Vietnamese-American Service Center will have its soft opening on Nov. 22 in San Jose, Santa Clara County said Monday.

The center will help Vietnamese residents around cultural and language barriers that prevent them from accessing vital services.

Services include senior wellness programs, health screenings, mental health services, dental services, vaccinations, and pharmacy.

Santa Clara County is home to more than 140,000 people of Vietnamese descent, which is the second-largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam, according to the release.

San Jose’s Vietnamese population of over 100,000 is the largest of any city in the country, according to the most recent data from the U.S Census Bureau.

The next closest city is Garden Grove, Calif., which has a Vietnamese population of roughly 47,000.

The county has highlighted some issues that are prevalent in the Vietnamese community.

One in eight Vietnamese-Americans carries the Hepatitis B virus, according to the county.

Vietnamese-American women have the highest rate of cervical cancer in the U.S.; they are five times more likely than any group to be diagnosed.

The Vietnamese-American Service Center is located at 2410 Senter Road in San Jose.