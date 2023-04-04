SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Solano County Fire Department are searching for a missing fisherman off Dutton Island in Suisun Bay after a boat capsized Monday night.

At 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan on Dutton Island.

A man had swam up to the good Samaritan’s dock and said his 15-foot recreational boat capsized the night before. His brother was missing.

The boat capsized around 11 p.m. Monday while he and his brother were fishing.

Coast Guard Sector issued an Urgent Information Broadcast Notice to all mariners and launched a search effort. The missing brother was wearing brown coveralls and has short blonde hair.

Waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress, and to report any information to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco’s command center at 415-399-7300.

The search effort includes a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, a Solano County Fire Department response boat crew, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew, and a U.S. Coast Guard boat.