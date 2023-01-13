MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they have found the body of the fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day.

The body has been positively identified as Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma.

Thursday morning around 10 a.m., officials said Chebib’s body was found about one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands in San Pablo Bay waters, police said.

Chebib originally went missing Christmas morning around 8 a.m. after he launched his boat from Black Point Boat Launch in Novato for a day of fishing, according to officials. He lost contact with his family around 3 p.m. that day and had been missing since police found his body Thursday, police said.

The next day, Dec. 26, officials found Chebib’s boat, a 14-foot white fishing boat named Lil LB, but he wasn’t in it, KRON4 previously reported. The boat was found just south of the uninhabited East Brothers Island lighthouse.

His cause of death has not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing.