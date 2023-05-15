Night view of logo with sign on the facade of Safeway supermarket in Dublin, California, March 5, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another grocery store in San Francisco has officially closed. The Fisherman’s Wharf location of Safeway at 350 Bay Street closed on Friday, May 12, a Safeway spokesperson confirmed to KRON4. A spokesperson for the grocery chain suggested the closure was a result of the store not meeting financial expectations.

“Safeway has been a proud member of the Fisherman’s Wharf community for decades,” a statement from the spokesperson said, “and the decision to close this store isn’t one we made lightly.”

“We continuously evaluate the performance of our stores, and occasionally it’s necessary to close locations that aren’t meeting financial expectations,” the spokesperson added.

Employees at the Bay Street location have been transferred to other stores in the area. Safeway has 16 remaining locations throughout San Francisco.

The closure of the Fisherman’s Wharf Safeway follows a series of retail closures in San Francisco, including the shuttering of a Whole Foods in the mid-Market neighborhood.