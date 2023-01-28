HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Between July and December 2022, HPD received reports of several robberies at convenience and liquor stores in the area. Each of the stores reported they were robbed of cash and cigarettes.

Through police investigation, five suspects were allegedly connected to seven different Hayward robberies. Several agencies collaborated on the investigation, including the San Leandro Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of 27 robberies were linked to the same group of five, who were all arrested on Jan. 10. During the arrests, police also recovered two loaded firearms and two replica firearms.

Police shared video of one of the robberies, which only took about a minute from start to finish. Police warned that the suspects tried to make it look as though crime was happening during the incidents, and members of the public should always remain aware of their surroundings.