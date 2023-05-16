(KRON) — Five individuals believed to be connected to at least 10 armed robberies over the past 30 days have been arrested, according to the Oakland Police Department. The suspects were described as three adults and two juveniles.

In addition to the arrests, officers also recovered a loaded firearm and evidence connecting the group to additional crimes. The robberies the suspects are linked to occurred citywide.

“Through the relentless and collective efforts of the OPD’s Intelligence Division, Robbery Division, Community Resource Officers, Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC), Patrol, and Ceasefire Division, these five dangerous individuals were safely taken into custody,” said OPD in a social media post.

The cases will be presented to the Alameda County DA’s office for charging. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the subjects were involved in additional robberies. Police describe the investigation as ongoing.