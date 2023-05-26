SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Five people were arrested for their involvement in an aggravated assault with a firearm incident, and numerous guns were seized, according to the San Francisco Police Department on Twitter. The assault occurred on May 15.

Search warrants were served for:

Kevon Greene-Hubbard

David Gomez

Lazarus David-Reavis

Nicholas Eakin

Zion Davis

All five were arrested for their involvement in the incident. Photographs accompanying the tweet showed several handguns, one assault-rifle-type weapon, and clips of ammunition, including what appeared to be extended clips.

No further details on the nature of the assault were provided by SFPD.