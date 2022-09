ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were hospitalized after a major crash in Antioch Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive. Two of the children were flown to hospitals in helicopters due to “concerns for their health,” CCCFPD Batallion Chief Whit MacDonald said.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.