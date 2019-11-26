Five people hit, killed on San Jose streets in eight days

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Five people have been hit and killed on San Jose roads in just eight days.

Two of those people hit were pronounced dead within the past 24 hours.

A 2-year-old boy was hit and killed by a truck just over a week ago.

Since then, four more people have been struck and killed on San Jose streets.

The toddler wandered into Banff Street between two parked cars while his family was loading up their own car nearby.

This happened on Nov. 17.

Just two days later, there was a hit-and-run at Alum Rock and Jackson Avenue.

Three cars were involved and one person was killed.

Two days after that, there were two deaths from two separate traffic related incidents.

First, there was a hit-and-run at Gish and Highway 101.

A man riding his bike was struck and killed.

Police are still looking for the large white commercial truck that fled the scene.

Later, someone was hit on the 500 block of McLaughlin.

The victim died two days after they were struck.

On Sunday night, a man was hit while crossing the street on Almaden Expressway and Canoas Gardens.

Early Monday morning on Quimby and White Road, it was the 50th collision of 2019, the 52nd fatality of the year and the 23rd pedestrian killed.

A man crossing the street was struck by a car and pronounced dead on the scene.

Nikita Sinha works for California Walks.

She is advocating for safer San Jose streets and working with the city to find solutions to traffic safety issues.

She says the last two deaths occurred in the city’s most dangerous corridors.

“But it’s really important for drivers to make sure they are driving slowly and carefully and acknowledge they are not the only road user,” She said.

Sinha credits the city for adding protected bike paths downtown but says more infrastructure like this needs to be installed.

“Now the question is, when is the city going to invest in some actual changes along those corridors?” Sinha said.