(BCN) — Five people were arrested during an anti-theft operation conducted by the Milpitas Police Department at the Great Mall late last week, authorities said.

Police said on social media that the five were nabbed for various alleged crimes such as shoplifting, weapons violations and drug possession, as well as for outstanding warrants.

Detectives were also able to recover over $1,700 worth of stolen items from different stores. Those have been returned.

Police said the activity was meant to curb shoplifting and organized retail theft.

