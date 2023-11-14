(BCN)–San Francisco crews have contained a two-alarm fire in the city’s Mission District neighborhood Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Five people were rescued in the fire that occurred at a three-story building at 975 Valencia Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media around 7:05 a.m.

Three suffered injuries and were sent to hospital, fire officials said.

The blaze potentially displaced eight occupants. The fire department said the American Red Cross has been called to help the affected residents.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.