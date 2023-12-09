(KRON) – Approximately $7,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Colma business and the suspects are at large, the Colma Police Department announced Friday.

Colma Officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of Colma Boulevard on a report of a theft at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

According to police, officers were advised that five male suspects stole merchandise before fleeing in a white Toyota.

Upon arrival, Colma officers located the Toyota driving northbound on Junipero Serra Boulevard. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle, however; the driver failed to yield and continued northbound at a high rate of speed, police said.

The officers decided not to continue to pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns, according to police.

According to the police investigation, the suspects stole approximately $7,000.00 worth of merchandise.

Colma PD provided descriptions for all suspects.

Suspect 1 was described as a Hispanic male adult in his early 20s. He was wearing yellow sweats, a yellow sweatshirt with a black beanie.

Suspect 2 was described as a white male adult in his early 20s. He was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

Suspect 3 was described as a black or Hispanic male adult in his early 20s. He was wearing black jeans and a black sweatshirt.

Suspect 4 was described as a Hispanic male adult in his early 20s. He was wearing black jeans and a black sweatshirt.

Suspect 5 was described as a Hispanic male adult in his early 20s. He was wearing light blue jeans and a light grey sweatshirt.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Colma Police Department Detective Bureau at (650) 997-8321.