Flames from LNU fires leave behind dangerous debris in Santa Rosa

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Driving along Mill Creek Road is a hazard. While the fire has come and gone along parts of a Healdsburg neighborhood, the smell of smoke is thick, homes have been destroyed, utility lines are down and huge trees that have been torched are falling or are ready to come down.

“There’s a lot of damage to this area,” Cal Fire spokesman Will Power said. “There were structures damaged and a lot of infrastructure was destroyed in this area.”

That means even when the fire is out, residents will have to wait.

Pacific Gas & Electric crews have moved damaged equipment off roadways, but it’s still not safe for them to make repairs. But they are on scene getting ready.

“We are making assessment to determine what kind of repairs we will need to make,” PG&E Spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

PG&E vegetation management inspectors are also looking on scene determining which charred trees are potential hazards.

“These pre-inspectors are looking at these fire damaged trees that are adjacent to PG&E facilities to determine if they need to be pruned or removed,” Contreras said.

Some hazardous trees have already been taken down and cut up, and by the looks of things, a lot more will need to be done before it’s safe to be back here.

“Of course the public they want to come back at this time, but until it’s 100% safe to come back these areas will still remain closed,” Power said.

Again, firefighters have been making progress over the last few days on the LNU Fire. They expect that progress to continue.

