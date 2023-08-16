SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This Sunday, Aug. 20 will officially be declared “Flaming Lips Day” in the City of San Francisco. The long-running indie group will receive the honor prior to taking the stage for their headlining appearance at the Stern Grove Festival on Sunday.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be on-hand to present the band with a special proclamation, recognizing the Flaming Lips’ “longstanding contribution to the cultural fabric of San Francisco,” according to a press release.

Photo: Stern Grove Music Festival

Stern Grove Festival Board Chair Matthew Goldman, Executive Director Bob Fiedler, and Commissioner and Chair of California State Parks Phil Ginsburg will also be present.

“We’re very grateful to embrace August 20 as The Flaming Lisp Day in San Francisco,” said Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne. “We’ve had many shared moments in this city and we feel grateful to be part of the creative and eclectic fabric of the San Francisco music scene that makes this city so special.”

Photo: Stern Grove Festival

Although the Flaming Lips’ home state is Oklahoma, the SF indie music scene was one of the first places they found traction. The cosmic indie rockers received early support from local college radio station KUSF, record stores like Revolver Records and Aquarius, and promoters like Bill Graham Presents and Noise Pop.

The band also performed their first concert outside of their home state at the now-defunct I-Beam Club on Haight Street in 1985.

The Flaming Lips will close out this summer’s Stern Grove Festival, which is in its 86th season.