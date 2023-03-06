BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A 30-minute flaring incident that took place at an oil refinery owned by Valero in Benicia on Monday morning is under investigation, according to the Benicia Fire Department.

BFD says Valero staff informed them of the flaring incident in the late morning, and Valero staff is currently searching for the cause of the incident. BFD says it will continue to monitor this situation, and the department does not anticipate any off-site health impacts from the flaring.

Flaring at local refineries has felt like a common occurrence across the Bay Area in the past year. Martinez Refining Company is currently under investigation by the Contra Costa Health Services after a white powder containing hazardous materials was released into the surrounding area.

Martinez Refining Company did not immediately inform Contra Costa Health Services of the release, which prevented officials from providing proper health warnings to area residents. Residents in the area have since been warned not to consume the food grown from gardens close to Martinez Refining Company.