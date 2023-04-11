(KRON) — A flaring event was reported at the Phillips 66 refinery in the Contra Costa County town of Rodeo on Tuesday.

The refinery, located at 1290 San Pablo Ave, told KRON4 that it is experiencing a unit upset. Personnel is working to resume normal operations, but residents will see flaring.

Contra Costa Health Services said that they have not received any reports of off-site health issues related to the flaring. A health services hazardous materials team responded to Rodeo to conduct air monitoring.

This is a developing story.